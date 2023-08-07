August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighter injured in Alassa blaze

By Staff Reporter00
Åðáñ÷ßá Ëåìåóïý ÐõñêáãéÜ

A firefighter was injured on Monday while fighting the blaze that started on Friday in the Alassa area of Limassol.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fireman was injured in the Apaisia area.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital but Kettis said “I don’t believe it is anything to worry about”.

Also, Kettis said a failure occurred in the bucket of one the helicopters fighting the fire.

He said the helicopter has been sent to have the fault fixed and then it will return to fighting the fire.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

EAC works overnight to restore power

Jonathan Shkurko

Construction company fined for breaking health and safety regs

Jonathan Shkurko

Prison warden suspected of smuggling from north

Nick Theodoulou

Solar water heating funds available from today

Jonathan Shkurko

Post office warns of scam

Nick Theodoulou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign