Ahoy Sailor! Let’s set sail the Virgin way…

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus announces the opening of sales for Virgin Voyages. Now you can set sail the Virgin way, with the cruise line voted “Best Overall Cruise Line” for 2023 by Cruise Critic.

Virgin Voyages is revolutionising cruising with an epic sea change. Combining the luxury of a yacht with the diverse options of a larger ship, Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line, which offers a cheeky and cheerful approach to service, as well as an inclusive approach to sea travel that removes pesky add-ons.

With diverse entertainment, a rockstar service with delightful surprises, and a superior value proposition with $600 in value included, Sailors will never want to sail any other way. Every Virgin voyage includes dining at 20+ eateries, all gratuities covered, free wifi, essential drinks, and unlimited group fitness classes – all covered in the voyage fare.

While aboard, Virgin Voyages Sailors can choose from a festival-like line-up of all-new, completely original entertainment developed by some of the world’s most talked about producers, directors and artists. Meanwhile, well-being is at the forefront of onboard experience, via a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation and great places to sweat, relax or just be still and breathe.

With a total of 20+ food choices onboard, Virgin Voyages brings city-like eating to sea and throws out the traditional cruise dining rule book, with no buffet, no main dining room, no forced formal wear, no assigned seating, and no assigned dining times. Sailors have a great choice of bars and lounges, each one designed to offer a one-of-a-kind experience with drink offerings very reasonably priced. Premium beverages are best enjoyed with Virgin Voyages’ Bar Tab, a pre-purchased onboard credit like no other, available to be used per person, whether it is you, your cabin mate, or someone you met on board.

The Virgin Voyages’ ships are brand new, exclusively adult, offering a sanctuary at sea for travellers 18+. Each of the lady ships, “Scarlet Lady”, “Valiant Lady”, “Resilient Lady”, and “Brilliant Lady”, can host 2,770 Sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. There are 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters aboard, with 93 per cent featuring an ocean view or balcony. All lady ships feature energy efficiencies through pioneering, innovative and sustainable technologies, banning unnecessary single-use plastics, while thoughtfully sourcing food and retail merchandise, creating a Sailor experience that balances enjoying the earth and caring for it.

Looking for a voyage in Europe? Set sail from Piraeus (Athens) for a seven-night voyage to the most incredible spots in the Adriatic Sea, with a late-night in Dubrovnik, and plenty of time to explore the scenic city during the day and take part in the vibrant nightlife. Or experience the allure of the West Med and its islands as you sail from Barcelona to the French Riviera, and the seashores of Italy. Explore the Tuscan countryside, revel in Ajaccio’s Island beauty, and reset on a full day at sea, with a finale overnight in Ibiza. Virgin Voyages also offers voyages in the Caribbean, and the South Pacific.

Voyages start as low as €589 for the Americas (six nights in the Caribbean) and €1,099 for Europe (seven nights Western Europe). Voyages from Piraeus (Athens) to the Adriatic start from as low as €1,199 per person. And when you book early, you can score huge savings on many sailings with extra credit on board, not to mention – booking early saves more discounts!

Call Let’s Go Tours by Amathus at 22716390 ([email protected]) and The Luxury Travel Co by Amathus at 26221634 ([email protected]) to learn more about Virgin Voyages and set sail the Virgin Way.