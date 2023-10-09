Blind School’s newly-renovated Amphitheatre unveiled

In the presence of the President of the Republic Nicos Christodoulides, the Makarios III Amphitheatre of the Ayios Varnavas School for the Blind, renovated by OPAP Cyprus, was unveiled on October 3, 2023. The Amphitheatre, in operation since July 1969, is a landmark in the history of Cypriot culture and a timeless meeting point for the arts from all over the world.

Describing the upgrade of the Amphitheatre as historic, the President of the Republic noted that “a new chapter is opening, which not only concerns its reconstruction and aesthetic improvement, but creates a modern environment that will offer the public a clearly improved experience of culture and art”. He expressed the State’s especial thanks for OPAP Cyprus’ contribution, which he said “is everywhere”.

President Christodoulides also expressed the State’s gratitude to the School of the Blind’s Board and Management for the quality work carried out for decades, announcing that the Government will cover the cost of creating an acoustic description room to further enhance the School’s educational programmes.

Referring to the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (THOC), which has managed the Amphitheatre since 1987, the President said the Organisation, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Culture, is making a long-term promise for the effective promotion of Cyprus culture.

The Government, President Christodoulides added, “is investing in culture with the aim, among many other things, to offer our citizens, especially young people, quality choices”. He further announced that, in cooperation with the Bank of Cyprus, the State will offer a free culture card to all young people over the age of 18, to get better acquainted with local cultural offerings.

In his own address, OPAP Cyprus CEO Demetris Aletraris, noted that: “the nexus of quality and social contribution, as demonstrated by the School for the Blind and THOC, is the mainstay of OPAP Cyprus’ operations, with the focus kept on people. Based on this philosophy and considering that culture is the identity of our country, its present and its future, we supported the renovation of the Amphitheatre that we are appreciating tonight”.

In 1969, OPAP was established, as was the Amphitheatre created, with the Cyprus Theatre Organisation coming into being shortly thereafter, observed CEO Aletraris. “This happy coincidence in time kept our steps interconnected and in solidarity, for the benefit of our island,” he added.

Concluding, he assured that “in preserving and developing our culture and the quality of life of our fellow human beings, OPAP Cyprus will always join forces with society and the State itself”.

Blind School Board of Directors President Irene Hadjilouka-Mavri paid her respects to the initiators of the creation of the Amphitheatre, the late Nikos Ierides, first Director of the School for the Blind in 1960 and Michalakis Triantafyllides, then Chairman of the Board of Directors of the School. On the basis of their vision, said Hadjilouka-Mavri, “we continue with dedication, so that the education and well-being of people with visual impairment in Cyprus and their equal participation in the social, educational and professional life of our country, will deliver what every citizen seeks and is entitled to”.

President Hadjilouka-Mavri, after thanking the State, THOC and OPAP Cyprus for their support, looked forward with gratitude to the further strengthening of the School’s programmes, in meeting today’s needs.

In her own address, THOC President Antigoni Papafilippou noted that the Amphitheatre represented a milestone in the history of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation, citing a series of historical THOC productions and wonderful performances by prominent actors at the space. Papafilippou further stressed that the Amphitheatre represented one of THOC’s key stages, being embraced with due care, attention and love. In turn, she too thanked OPAP Cyprus for its long-standing support to the cultural events of the country.

The event saw musical performances by the Blind School’s “Melodites” whose members brought an authentic, cultural dimension from the School’s educational programmes.

The artistic programme was curated and presented by creator Costas Cacoyiannis, featuring the “TrakArt” alternative orchestra under the direction of Aris Antoniades, the vocal ensemble “Diastasis” and performers Mariam Venizelou, Mara Konstantinou and Georgia Neocleous. Coverage of the whole event was undertaken by the Papadopoulos & Schinis production company.

Also screened was a short film about the Blind School and Amphitheatre, edited by journalist Savvas Koshiaris in collaboration with CyBC, director Christos Kaniklidis and the Press and Information Office.