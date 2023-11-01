November 1, 2023

Chivas Jazz Nights resume at Limassol’s Marina Breeze

Press Release
The first Chivas Jazz Night of the winter, is confirmed! On Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Marina Breeze Limassol, from 8pm, Eleonora and her La Luna Band will launch a new series of musical evenings, where legendary whisky will blend harmoniously with Jazz, taking us on an unforgettable journey.

Our glamorous evenings could not be without the creations of Constantinos Kazelis, Pernod Ricard Brand Ambassador, who, making the most of Chivas Regal’s rich range, inspired the impressive cocktails that will complement and elevate our experience.

Every sip of the legendary blended whisky is an invitation to a world of impeccable quality, flavourful excellence and refined taste – a magical world. And Chivas Jazz Nights are here to make that world light up!

Meanwhile, stay tuned, as more great events are planned, with plenty of Chivas Regal and Jazz music to savour. Remember: it’s all about that beat… and that Chivas!

Upcoming dates and locations to be announced soon.

To learn more about the luxurious Chivas Regal range, click here

Chivas Regal can be purchased from selected supermarkets and liquor stores nationwide. The official distributor and importer of Chivas Regal, as well as all Pernod Ricard brands in Cyprus, is Tempo Beverages Cyprus, the subsidiary of the Tempo trading giant in Israel.

