Pilakoutas backs ‘Race for the Cure Cyprus’ for third year

For a third consecutive year, Pilakoutas Group is supporting “Race for the Cure Cyprus”, an event being organised by Europa Donna Cyprus.

At a press conference held at Char. Pilakoutas Heritage on November 3, 2023, the island’s 2023 edition of Race For the Cure, Europe’s largest women’s health sports event, was announced.

Pilakoutas Group, within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility and initiatives against breast cancer, stands, once again, with Europa Donna Cyprus, as Gold Sponsor of the event, which aims to raise awareness and public awareness about the disease.

In her address, Pilakoutas Group Head of Business Development Klelia Pilakouta Christoforou, noted that for eight years, the Group has been at the side of Europa Donna Cyprus, supporting its very important work. “By supporting actions such as Race for Cure Cyprus, we strengthen our collective commitment to a better tomorrow in every aspect,” she said.

The Group’s Business Development chief stressed that “we are moving forward together with Europa Donna Cyprus, and advocating for affordable, comprehensive support and care for our fellow human beings who are challenged by this disease”.

“At the same time, we seek to promote a culture of awareness that empowers individuals to take responsibility for their own health,” she added.

In her own address, Europa Donna Cyprus Board of Directors President Mary Theocharous Perdiou, referred to the origin story of Race for the Cure. “The participation of the world,” she said, “empowers our NGO, in terms of access to information and implementation of prevention and early diagnosis, access to treatments, free of charge to all patients, to ensure quality of life and eliminate discrimination against cancer patients.”

For his part, Europa Donna Cyprus CEO Marios Charalambides observed that Race for the Cure Cyprus is one of the NGO’s top initiatives, with Pilakoutas Group as co-sponsor for a third consecutive year. He warmly thanked the Group for its significant and longstanding support to Europa Donna Cyprus, while pointing out the importance of exercise as a basic means of primary cancer prevention.

CEO Charalambides also referred to the messages of support and hope sent by participating in the Race. He underlined the fact that, in addition to raising public awareness regarding breast cancer, the event makes a significant contribution toward more effective treatment of the disease, both by mobilising the public on the issue of early diagnosis, and by the fact that part of the event’s proceeds from each country is allocated to research for a breast cancer cure.

Concluding, Charalambides thanked the Race’s other sponsors and supporters, as well as the outstanding Europa Donna Cyprus team, whose tireless efforts help implement the NGO’s multifaceted work.

Race for the Cure, the largest sporting event for breast cancer awareness, and a celebration of courage, hope, strength and life, is held in 150 cities and draws over 1 million participants worldwide.

The event is being held by Europa Donna Cyprus a third year running, and this year will take place on Sunday, November 12, under the auspices of Education, Sports and Youth Minister Athena Michaelidou, commencing from the University of Cyprus’ Sports Centre.

Pilakoutas Group encourages you to participate in Race for the Cure 2023, with the message: “We run for hope! For you, for me, for everyone!”

Register, either individually or as a team, at Race for the Cure.