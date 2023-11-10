Foody users can ‘Level Up with Mastercard®’ to win rewards

Foody, the leader in Cyprus’ online food delivery industry, is once more joining forces with Mastercard, creating another service for the benefit of its platform users. After a highly successful partnership last summer, Foody is extending its strategic partnership with Mastercard, giving customers even more opportunities to earn and benefit: it’s time to “Level Up with Mastercard”.
“Level Up with Mastercard” is an original loyalty programme enabling Foody users and Mastercard cardholders to participate in competitions, with prizes of food vouchers and special gifts. Specifically, via a lottery process, by accumulating points, “Level Up with Mastercard” winners will have the chance to win free food vouchers worth €3, €7 and €10 for their next orders, while also taking part in a big draw, with the opportunity to win attractive technology prizes such as iPhone14, PS5, their food for a year from Foody, and many other unique gifts.
Up till November 10, by placing their order at Foody, Mastercard cardholders will be able to choose “Level up with Mastercard” before completing their order, collect points and automatically participate in the draws. With their first Mastercard order, users create their own unique “My Level Up” profile and automatically earn their first points. With each new order, users accumulate even more points, and can also complete special missions to “level up” even faster and increase their chances of winning.
About Foody
Foody was created in 2015, as the first online delivery company in Cyprus. Today it is among the fastest growing companies in the Cypriot market, basing its growth on technology and innovation. It works with over 3,000 stores across Cyprus, and processes, via its online platform, over 600,000 orders every month.
Through services such as FoodyPro, Rubies, Foody express, FoodyMarket and Foody at Work, it meets the needs of consumers across Cyprus in smart and beneficial ways, and rewards its customers.
Foody’s team currently consists of 150 members and incorporates over 1,000 distribution partners, making it one of the most important employers in Cyprus. Foody is part of the German multinational Delivery Hero.
