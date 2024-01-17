January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Theme parks to enthral Nicosia Mall visitors this spring

By Press Release02
11

After many requests from city dwellers, the “Ice Age” and “Hercules, the 12 Labours” theme parks are coming to Nicosia – specifically to the Nicosia Mall’s outdoor parking area. Young and old will have the chance to explore the two theme parks to their hearts’ content, enjoying their strong educational and entertaining offerings, while watching and interacting with the tech-powered exhibits.

Ice Age and Dinosaurs (February 2 – March 3)

Mammoths, the sabre-toothed tiger, the hairy rhinoceros, and 10 other prehistoric creatures, along with various representations of people of the time, will make up “Ice Age”, a fascinating and educational exhibition about the prehistoric period. Meanwhile, “Dinosaurs” will further enhance visitors’ experience, creating a rich 3-D display, and robotic recreations of prehistoric life.

Hercules, The 12 Labours (March 8 – April 1)

The impressive theme park, “Hercules, the 12 Labours”, will offer an intensely experiential journey through Greek mythology. The formidable Hydra, the beautiful golden-horned deer, the bull of Crete, Cerberus and representations of all the other Herculean labours will feature in 3-D exhibits, utilising movement and sound, to create the incredible setting of a truly unique world! Young visitors will enjoy an unparalleled educational and interactive journey into Greek myth, encountering mythical monsters, heroes, people, habits and beliefs of the ancient world.

For information and school reservations:

