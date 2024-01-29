January 29, 2024

Launch of new era as YOO Limassol construction begins

The YOO Limassol is emerging as the most iconic beachfront project in Limassol, with 84 apartments and 81 villas in the pipeline. By moving into an essential phase of its development, the much-awaited coastal masterpiece, created in partnership with renowned French architect Philippe Starck, has taken a major step towards redefining luxury living in Cyprus.

With the road and the network infrastructure in the final stage, residential building construction has started under the guidance of a renowned general constructor. Following the construction launch announcement, there has been a noteworthy increase in sales inquiries and agreements, as potential buyers and investors are drawn to YOO Limassol’s irresistible appeal.

At its core, YOO Limassol is powered by an innovative idea: a city within a city. The project fuses contemporary luxury and community living seamlessly, creating an unparalleled standard of residential excellence, thanks to Philippe Starck’s unique architectural philosophy, and featuring a series of freehold beachfront branded residences, as well as a plethora of amenities to ensure its residents a rich and varied lifestyle. Meanwhile, YOO Limassol has already been recognised at the international level, receiving numerous prestigious honours – including two World Best Awards.

YOO itself is a global real-estate brand that has already been developed in 36 countries and over 45 leading cities – including London, Hong Kong and Dubai – with Limassol now joining this exclusive list. The companies authorised to bring “YOO Inspired by Starck” to Cyprus are Property Gallery, in partnership with Sarels E.P.C.M., which are the first on the island and throughout the Mediterranean to be chosen as partners by Philippe Starck for his coastal project.

