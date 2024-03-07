March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Joining forces in the fight against breast cancer

By Press Release01
Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, accounting for one in four cases of cancer worldwide. It is the second most frequent cause of death in the European population, and the first among cancer patients.

The statistics provide irrefutable evidence of the increased incidence of this disease. As it turns out, approximately one in eight women in Europe will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

According to European data, more than 355,000 cases were recorded in the EU in 2020. Meanwhile, in Cyprus, there are 700 new cases in women and seven in men every year, according to the Cyprus Cancer Registry. Of these, 70 cases concern non-invasive cancers.

The data leaves no room for complacency, which is why it’s important to focus equally on both raising awareness and educating citizens on the prevention and early diagnosis of cancer, through organised initiatives and programmes that contribute to the greater protection of the population.

Admittedly, in recent years, there has been significant progress in terms of awareness and prevention, as well as in terms of treatment and specialisation in breast and ovarian cancers. Cyprus has taken important strides, introducing new screening programmes, extending the age limit for screening tests and upgrading the available equipment, in line with European guidelines and through coordinated national efforts.

At the same time, mobilising civil society is also of utmost importance. According to international research, raising public awareness, as well as establishing support networks for patients’ rights and promoting research, are an integral part of the fight against this disease.

As such, Europa Donna Cyprus’ work over the past 20 years is of crucial importance. An independent non-profit organisation known for its continuous and coordinated intervention in the field of gynaecological cancers, Europa Donna Cyprus is also a member of The European Breast Cancer Coalition, which consists of 47 member states.

Europa Donna Cyprus provides multifaceted support and counselling services to patients with breast cancer or other forms of gynaecological cancers, while actively promoting issues concerning patients’ rights and public awareness. At the same time, it contributes to the prevention and early diagnosis of such cancers and seeks to increase funding for research. It is no coincidence that the work of the Organisation has been embraced by dozens of citizens over the past years, via donations, sponsorships and volunteering.

This year, Bean Bar coffee chain has opted to support this mission, joining forces with Europa Donna Cyprus on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. Throughout the week of March 4-10, 2024, Bean Bar will donate 10 per cent of its total sales revenue to Europa Donna Cyprus, to support women with breast cancer. The distinctive pink ribbon and slogan ‘Support Pink’ will adorn Bean Bar’s single-use cups during the week of the campaign, offering customers the opportunity to contribute to this very important cause.

Bean Bar’s campaign is a substantial corporate social responsibility initiative, setting an example for other organisations with the common goal of fighting breast cancer.

