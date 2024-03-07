Lidl launches UEFA EURO 2024 campaign for kids

Lidl, Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024TM, announces the Lidl Kids Team programme, a campaign to give over 1,100 children Europe-wide the chance to be an official UEFA EURO 2024 player escort.

Today, Lidl Cyprus is launching a competition for parents/guardians to enter, potentially to win a spot on the Lidl Kids Team for their child, between 6-10 years old, regardless of gender, origin, or physical or mental abilities. Using the Lidl Plus App, parents/guardians need only complete the relevant in-app entry forms and the winners will be randomly selected to ensure equal chances for all participants.

Successful entrants will not only win the player escort experience, as Lidl will also cover all expenses in the accessible travel experience to the UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany for the applying parent/guardian and their child. This guarantees every winner can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience, whatever one’s financial situation. The itinerary will be jam-packed and fun-filled, with educational local experiences, ahead of joining Europe’s best football players on the pitch, in front of tens of thousands of fans at a UEFA EURO 2024 match.

The tournament, taking place in Germany over June 14-July 14, 2024, will see the top national football teams in Europe compete to be crowned European Champion. With 22 player escort spaces available (11 for each team) at each of the 51 football matches in the tournament, there are plenty of opportunities to win an unforgettable experience for you and your child on one of football’s biggest stages.

“At Lidl, we put people in the centre of our activities. Working with UEFA, we’re delighted to be able to offer such once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our customers through the Lidl Kids Team programme,” said Martin Brandenburger, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lidl Cyprus.

“We want to show our customers that we’re on their team,” he continued. “Whether that’s finding the best possible prices to make their food shop more affordable, offering the freshest fruit and vegetables, or giving them access to one of the biggest football tournaments out there, we’ve got them covered.”

Active in more than 30 countries, we, as Lidl, are proud to combine a diverse culture within the company. With the launch of our mission statement ‘together at Lidl’ in 2023, our Lidl Board of Directors unequivocally manifested that Lidl promotes and demands fair, open and trusting cooperation – and does not tolerate unequal treatment. Putting fairness, equal opportunities and inclusion first will lead Lidl’s activities through the whole UEFA season.

Meanwhile, being part of the Lidl Kids Team is just the beginning. This year, Lidl wants to bring the millions of football fans together to celebrate the tournament – at home with family and friends, or in the Lidl Fan Zones. All Lidl customers will have the chance to win free tickets to UEFA EURO 2024 matches. So, keep your eyes on your Lidl Plus app for more information!

The Lidl Kids Team competition will be open for entries from March 4, 2024, to May 1 2024. All lucky winners will be informed by Lidl Cyprus via email. To protect against any fraud, please do not respond on any other form of contact.

To download the Lidl Plus app and gain the chance to win, head to: App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery.

About Lidl

Lidl, a member of the Schwarz Group based in Neckarsulm, is one of the leading food retailers in Germany and Europe. Today, it operates more than 12,200 stores, and more than 220 logistics centres in 31 countries.

Lidl Cyprus has been operating in the island since 2010. It currently employs around 650 people and has a network of 20 stores, as well as a state-of-the-art logistics centre in Larnaca.

About UEFA

UEFA EURO 2024 will take place over June 14-July 14, 2024 in 10 host cities in Germany: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. Germany was selected to host the 17th edition of the UEFA European Football Championship at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on September 27, 2018. West Germany hosted the 1988 edition, but this will be the first time Germany will host the UEFA European Championship since reunification.

UEFA – the Union of European Football Associations – is the governing body of European football. It is an association of federations, a representative democracy, and is the umbrella organisation for 55 national football associations across Europe. Its objectives are, among others, to deal with all issues concerning European football, to promote football in a spirit of unity, solidarity, peace, understanding and fair play, without any discrimination in terms of politics, race, religion, gender or any other grounds, to safeguard the values of European football, to promote and protect ethical standards and good governance in European football, to maintain relations with all stakeholders involved in European football, and to support and safeguard its member federations for the overall well-being of the European game.

CAA Eleven is UEFA’s exclusive marketing agency responsible for managing the commercial rights to UEFA’s national football competitions, including the UEFA European Football Championship, UEFA Nations League, European Qualifying, UEFA Under-21 European Championship and European Futsal Championship.

