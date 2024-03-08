March 8, 2024

OPAP donates new mammograph for Mackenzie health centre

In honour of International Women’s Day, OPAP Cyprus contributed to the upgrade of Larnaca’s Mackenzie Medical Centre with the donation of a modern digital mammograph – a milestone marked in the presence of Minister of Health Michalis Damianos, accompanied by the Ministry’s Director General.

This is the fifth mammograph donated by OPAP Cyprus in support of the Health Ministry’s breast cancer screening programme, based on a commitment made in 2022.

“The valuable contribution of OPAP supports with important actions and dedication the Ministry of Health in its continuous effort to upgrade the services provided to the population,” said Health Minister Damianos in his address. He stressed that the new digital mammograph promises not only excellent accuracy, but also detailed imaging with minimal exposure to radiation, contributing significantly to the prevention and diagnosis of breast cancer.

Within the context of European cancer guidelines, Damianos also noted that upgrading the breast cancer screening programme and introducing screening programmes for other cancers, are a priority for the Ministry. Concluding, he thanked OPAP Cyprus for its latest support, adding: “this strengthens our efforts to improve the health of our citizens and modernise our services. We appreciate your contribution and wish to continue this constructive collaboration for the benefit of the health and well-being of our community.”

For his part, OPAP Cyprus Board of Directors Member Isidoros Makridis, observed that: “with today’s action we are implementing the commitment we made on March 8, 2022 to upgrade the five mammography centres in our country, with the donation of technologically cutting-edge digital mammographs”.

“By reinforcing the relevant plans of the Ministry of Health,” he continued, “we can all feel immense satisfaction, as the needs of all districts and the entire female population of our country are now covered.”

Makridis assured the Health Minister that OPAP Cyprus will continue to support relevant state programmes, both to protect the health of fellow human beings, but also in keeping with OPAP Cyprus’ own, steadfast human-centred philosophy. Concluding, Makridis expressed his respect for women fighting to recover their well-being, and called on all to make good use of the island’s mammography centres, to secure prevention and early diagnosis of cancer.

In addition to the mammography centre in Larnaca’s Mackenzie, there are also the centres in Aglantzia, Linopetra, Famagusta and Paphos, operating as part of the Ministry’s breast cancer screening programme, coordinated by Dora Charalambous.

It’s worth nothing that the first decisive intervention in the field of breast cancer diagnosis was made in 2012, with the donation of eight mammography machines by OPAP Cyprus.

