Celestyal ups 2025 sailings due to unprecedented demand

Celestyal: new course in Persian gulf, return to year-round sailing

Celestyal have refreshed their 2025 deployment schedule to increase the number of “Heavenly Adriatic” and “Desert Days” cruises on offer.

Sailing aboard the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey, both itineraries were introduced in January this year, with the maiden “Heavenly Adriatic” sailing earlier this month, and the “Desert Days” itinerary debut planned for November 9, 2024.

Due to unprecedented demand and positive guest feedback, Celestyal will be adding a further five departures to their 2025 programme, while also introducing three- and four-night variations of their Arabian Gulf deployment. The updates comprise:

Mediterranean programme

  • Two additional seven-night “Heavenly Adriatic” cruises departing roundtrip Athens, calling at Kefalonia (Greece), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Kotor (Montenegro), Bari (Italy), Corfu (Greece) and Katakolo (Greece). Departing March 22 and 29, 2025 with prices from €559 per person.
  • The new cruises join the eight existing seven-night round trip departures from Athens between April and October 2025, and the three existing seven-night “Summer Heavenly Adriatic” sailings across July and August 2025, which also feature calls at Venice (Italy).

Arabian Gulf programme

  • Three additional seven-night “Desert Days” cruises departing roundtrip from Doha (Qatar), calling at Bahrain (UAE), Dubai (UAE), Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE) and Abu Dhabi (UAE). Departing February 15, 22, and March 1, 2025, with prices from €529 per person.
  • The new cruises join 14 existing seven-night round-trip departures from Doha already published and on sale from November 2024 through to December 2025, and two special variants from Doha to Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi to Doha on sale between November and December 2024.

Celestyal has also added three- and four-night options to their existing “Desert Days” itinerary.

The new shorter variations offer a midweek relaxing beach cruise, or a weekend city-hopping sailing to appeal to guests looking to add on a short cruise to their hotel stay in the region.

The new options include:

  • A three-night “Desert Days” segment departing Abu Dhabi (UAE) and calling at Doha (Qatar), Bahrain (UAE) and Dubai (UAE). Departing November 15 and 22, December 13, 20 and 27, 2024, and January 3, and February 21 and 28, 2025, with prices from €279 per person.
  • A four-night “Desert Days” segment overnighting and departing Dubai (UAE), calling at Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE) and Abu Dhabi (UAE). Departing November 11 and 18, December 09, 16, 23 and 30, 2024, and January 6, February 17 and 24, and March 3, 2025, with prices from €349 per person.

“We are thrilled with the demand for our newly-introduced Heavenly Adriatic itinerary and Arabian Gulf winter programme,” said Celestyal Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett.

“We’re so excited to be offering even more choice to our guests through additional departure dates and our new segments,” he continued.

“Our 2025 season will be our biggest and best to-date. By introducing new itineraries and regions to our schedule, and reducing our deposits to 50 per cent through to April, we’re committed to keep on creating unmissable experiences for our guests.”

All cruises will be on sale from March 19, 2024, and include 50 per cent off deposits as part of the Spring campaign, bringing deposits down to as low as €125 per booking.

All prices quoted are for interior cabins, based on double occupancy, including meals, drinks with meals, €75 discount per person on pre-booked shore excursion and include all port fees and service charges.

