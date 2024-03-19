March 19, 2024

Kition Ocean Holdings blood donation second year in a row

For the second year running, Kition Ocean Holdings organised the “Kition Volunteer Blood Donation Day” successfully at its Larnaka Port Passenger Terminal facilities on March 15, 2024.

Centred on the message “Share The Gift Of Life”, the company’s management and staff called upon donors to offer their blood, thereby contributing to the coverage of increased needs for blood and its derivatives. This initiative coincides with a critical moment, addressing the severe shortages faced by the Blood Centre.

The event, conducted in a doctor’s presence to secure the requisite medical history check and suitability assessment of volunteer donors, strengthened solidarity and altruism, as well as the offer of hope and life to those in need. Mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras also attended the blood donation event.

Donating blood is a vital gift, an act of love that allows us to transcend ourselves, while reinforcing human solidarity. With every drop of blood, we gift smiles and hope, making the world a better place for everyone.

Underlining the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility, therefore, Kition Ocean Holdings reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen and benefit society. The success of the recent blood donation event attests to the power of collective effort, and making a positive difference in people’s lives.

