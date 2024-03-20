March 20, 2024

MyPetrolina app offers you chance to win Nissan X-Trail

Full of surprises, as promised, since its launch, the MyPetrolina app continues to reward its loyal customers for their transactions, while also providing them the opportunity to win one of two Nissan X-Trail e-power vehicles, each valued at €46,100.

From March 14 to June 6, 2024, the public can use the MyPetrolina app at Petrolina, Agip, and Eni service stations, to earn a chance to win one of the two Nissan X-Trail e-power vehicles. Every transaction of €10 on P-EnergyMax automotive fuels, including Unleaded 95/98, Eurodiesel, and Autogas corresponds to an entry.

At the same time, via the app, users can collect points and redeem them for branded products, access exclusive offers, and find information about the nearest Petrolina, Agip, and Eni service stations.

Participation is exclusive only for MyPetrolina app users.

Celebrate Nissan’s 90th anniversary with the MyPetrolina App and enjoy a world of full of rewards!

Terms and Conditions apply: www.petrolina.com.cy

