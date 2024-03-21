March 21, 2024

A part of your life: Alphamega debuts new advertising spot

Several individual pieces, both big and small, are part of a bigger puzzle – the puzzle of life! These are the experiences, moments and emotions that make up each person’s unique psyche. Elements that have left their mark on multiple generations of Cypriots, shaping each individual’s unique personality.

These elements are a huge part of our life’s special and exciting journey, defined by our unique traits, as we travel towards our personal “Ithaca” – our ultimate goal and destination.

By embracing change, we open ourselves up to new opportunities and possibilities, which in turn set the tone for each chapter of life. And with every chapter come fresh interests and passions, challenges and responsibilities. In the process, our principles – such as our respect for the environment – are also completely transformed and redefined.

Today, just like society and its individual members, at Alphamega Hypermarkets we are also evolving and growing, keeping in mind the need to pass on the knowledge and experiences we’ve gained over the years.

As such, with a sense of responsibility and respect to consumers, our company continues to upgrade and innovate its services, while renewing its longstanding pledge to support society. We remain a part of your life – as expressed in our new advertising spot, viewable below.

Filmed at more than 15 locations island-wide, and featuring 35 actors and over 60 talented partners, our new spot is unlike anything the public has seen before. Capturing life’s special moments, the video highlights the quality characteristics that distinguish Alphamega, aiming to usher in a new era for the hypermarket chain.

