March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BMW Group continues to lower CO2 emissions across fleet

By Press Release01
The BMW Group continues to reduce CO2 emissions across its entire vehicle fleet systematically, and is making a significant contribution to achieving the ambitious CO2 reduction targets for the entire Group.

Based on preliminary internal calculations, the BMW Group’s fleet-wide emissions in the European Union amounted to 102.1 grams per kilometre (WLTP) for 2023 (2022: 105 grams per kilometre). This represents a reduction of 2.8 per cent compared to the previous year. In 2023, the Group also exceeded by 26.4 grams per kilometre the current target limit for the company’s vehicle fleet, set by the European Union of 27+2 countries (EU, Norway, Iceland), which is 128.5 grams per kilometre.

The implementation of the BMW Group’s electrification strategy is a key driver for its ongoing efforts to reduce emissions across its vehicle fleet. In 2023, the company sold a total of 376,183 pure electric vehicles worldwide, 74.4 per cent more than in 2022. Therefore, the BMW Group’s sales growth for pure electric vehicles in 2023 outpaced the growth of the overall BEV market.

With more than 15 pure electric models in its range, the BMW Group aims to continue its successful growth in the segment in 2024. One in five of the company’s new vehicles will have a fully electric powertrain this year, and, by 2025, the ratio will be one in four.

In addition to the increasing electrification of the Group’s fleet, the continued development of conventional drive systems has also helped to reduce CO2 emissions.

Following the latest upgrade, the efficiency of internal combustion engines has been further enhanced, especially since autumn 2022. The BMW Group regards the continuous reduction of emissions across its entire vehicle fleet as an integral part of its sustainability strategy. By 2030, the company plans to reduce total CO2 emissions by at least 40 per cent per vehicle, compared to 2019 levels.

The goal is to achieve this across the entire value chain – from the supply chain and production, to the use phase. The BMW Group plans to be climate neutral by 2050 at the latest.

