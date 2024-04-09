April 9, 2024

SBA police raise over €19K at 2024 Christodoula’s March

By Press Release01
This year’s Christodoula’s March, organised by Sovereign Base Area (SBA) Police on April 7, 2024, has raised over €19,000 for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association.

The charity event, now in its 19th year, featured hundreds of participants, including Agriculture Minister Dr Maria Panayiotou at the march in the Western Sovereign Base Area.

“We are here today to support an institution that is a beacon of hope and social solidarity,” noted Minister Panayiotou in her event address.

“Christodoula’s March symbolises the collective effort of our society against cancer, recalling the struggles for its prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all who participate and contribute, and my deep gratitude to the sponsors and supporters of this institution, for their unwavering support and contribution,” she continued.

“Together, we strengthen our solidarity and social commitment, supporting the work and mission of the Anti-Cancer Association to improve the quality of life of people with cancer experience and their families.

“Through supporting fellow human beings, which is a priority of the Government, we ensure that no one is left alone in the battle against cancer.”

Commemorating the journey made by a refugee cancer sufferer from Famagusta, the march’s namesake Christodoula left her home in 1974, walking all the way to Sotira, where she later died of her illness.

The fundraiser saw coordinated marches taking place in both the eastern and western SBAs, with communities from the surrounding areas out in full force to support the efforts.

“I support fully this honourable charity walk, which is organised alongside our communities at both ends of the island,” said SBA Police Chief Constable, Steven Jupp. “Let’s stand together, support, and uplift those battling cancer.”

For her part, the Cyprus Anti- Cancer Association’s Maria Ioannidou said it was: “our honour and pleasure that, for the 19th year, the SBA Police, have taken the initiative to organise Christodoula’s March”.

Expressing gratitude to all participants, she added that: “their huge effort is aimed at raising money to strengthen the supportive and palliative care services that our Association has been offering for free, for over 50 years, to our fellow human beings who suffer from cancer and support to their families”.

