April 10, 2024

By Press Release01
Famed pastry chef Olivieri, Kantina join forces on new project

Kantina Quality Food & Wine is thrilled to announce an upcoming collaboration in Cyprus with Nicola Olivieri, internationally-acclaimed pastry chef, CEO and head baker of OLIVIERI 1882.

Having earned numerous prestigious awards and recognitions, including being listed among the 40 under 40 entrepreneurs and protagonists of the Italian Gastronomic scene by Wine and Food Italia and Fortune Italia, Olivieri brings his unparalleled expertise and passion for quality to the island.

Over the years, Kantina Quality Food & Wine has proudly represented OLIVIERI 1882; now, they are taking their partnership to new heights as they prepare to unveil an exciting new project on Pindarou Street.

Set to open later this year, the project will offer artisanal deli sandwiches, coffee, cold-pressed juices and beverages, as well as an all-natural wine list curated by Kantina. Olivieri will visit Cyprus to lend his expertise, training the Kantina team to create delectable bread for the deli sandwiches.

“This collaboration celebrates craftsmanship, innovation and a shared passion for quality,” said Christina Varnavides, co-founder of Kantina Quality Food & Wine. “We are honoured to have Nicola join us on this journey, and we can’t wait to share our vision with the community.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration.

About Kantina Quality Food & Wine: Kantina Quality Food & Wine is a premier deli destination, offering a curated selection of artisanal products and wines. Founded by Lambros Serghides and Christina Varnavides, Kantina is committed to showcasing the finest flavours of Europe, while championing quality and craftsmanship.

About OLIVIERI 1882: OLIVIERI 1882 is a testament to the Olivieri family’s legacy in the art of Italian bakery, spanning five generations. Led by CEO and Head Baker Nicola Olivieri, OLIVIERI 1882 is renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality, and tradition, with its products consistently topping national rankings in Italy.

