Olympic Airways Boeing 727 displayed at Vouliagmenis Ave

The iconic Boeing 727 of Olympic Airways, abandoned at Ellinikon Airport after its last flight in 2001, is now to acquire its own home. The historic aircraft, purchased in 1968 by Aristotle Onassis for the Olympic Airways fleet, will adorn Vouliagmenis Avenue, giving the opportunity for the public, especially young people, to travel back in time into aviation history.

The Boeing 727 of Olympic Airways, along with a BAC1-11 in the colours of Hellenic Air, were recently purchased by Cypriot company Zela Aviation, who added the Zela Aviation logo and Cyprus flag on the aircraft.

After being maintained and refurbished, the BAC1-11, one of the few aircraft of its type worldwide, was donated to the Municipality of Lavrio, and placed by the city’s port, in December 2023. The Boeing 727 of Olympic Airways was transported to Vouliagmenis Avenue in March 2024, and is expected to be presented to the public in May 2024, at an official ceremony, in the presence of Greek government officials.

Zela Aviation Chairman Andreas Christodoulides, who personally undertook the entire project, noted that the aircraft were part of Greek aviation history. He added that his goal for these two, significant artefacts was to display them publicly, for the world to remember Ellinikon Airport, Olympic Airways, and its founder, Aristotle Onassis, for whom he held great admiration.

