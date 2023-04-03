April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl supports Cyprus Red Cross for 10th consecutive year

By Press Release00
Lidl Cyprus supports Cyprus Red Cross

Faithful to the values that govern the company as a whole, as well as to its commitment to give back to the country and society in which it operates, Lidl Cyprus is once again supporting the Cyprus Red Cross (CRC).

This year, in the run-up to Easter, over April 3-15, with every scan of the Lidl Plus card, the discount retailer will donate €0.40 in support of the CRC’s crisis management service.

The public can contribute to this effort by scanning the Lidl Plus digital card through the app, downloadable free from the App Store / Google Play / Huawei AppGallery and by registering quickly and easily.

This action comes in addition to Lidl’s 10-year contribution towards the CRC, which includes, among other things, helping to fund the CRCS Children Therapy Centre Stella Soulioti via the “Packages of Love” social contribution programme, as well as contributing to the upgrade of the Cyprus Red Cross teams and First Aid services.

For Lidl Cyprus, supporting fellow human beings is prioritised in all actions governing corporate responsibility and social contribution, which are inextricably linked to its corporate culture and demonstrated in practice and through its actions.

