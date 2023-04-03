April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl to back AKTI Project, Research Centre third year running

By Press Release03
Lidl Cyprus continues to support actions to benefit the environment in which it operates, thanks to an effective and fruitful collaboration with the AKTI Project and Research Centre over 2021-22, with active actions and education regarding plastic pollution of the ecosystem.

The main objective of the collaboration is to inform, raise awareness and mobilise citizens in terms of saving natural resources, reducing reckless use of plastic, and producing goods via a circular economy and consistent recycling.

Focusing on educational experiential activities, AKTI’s team visits schools, raises awareness among students, proposes solutions and takes young people to the shore for model coastal clean-ups, implementing scientific processes of source separation, counting and data entry, based on the international protocol of the European Directive for the sea.

Over the two years of cooperation between Lidl Cyprus and AKTI (2021-22), visits were made to 70 schools in all of the island’s major cities, with 10,389 students taught about marine pollution, microplastics and the threats they pose to health, as well as the actions every active citizen can take to contribute towards the cause. Five seabed clean-ups were also carried out with 132 volunteer divers participating, together with 12 shore clean-ups, drawing 1,287 volunteers and collecting four tonnes of garbage.

These actions come in addition to other initiatives by Lidl Cyprus, which practically promote and foster respect towards the environment and the saving of natural resources, with a view to shaping a sustainable future for all, which is the main driver on the road to a better tomorrow.

