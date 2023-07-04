July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

32-hour summer work week returns for MAP S.Platis employees

By Press Release045
Map S.Platis Summer Afternoons programme

For the second consecutive year, MAP S.Platis Groupmap s.platis logo will implement the Summer Afternoons programme for its staff over the summer season.

All employees of the leading consulting, educational, and technology group in the financial services and regulatory compliance sector in Cyprus will enjoy two afternoons off per week for the months of July and August. Hence, the Group’s team members will shift to a 32-hour work week, based on the standard four-day work week, while enjoying the same remuneration and benefits.

“The Summer Afternoons programme is a great example of the culture we aim to cultivate in the Group, one that focuses on the needs of our employees and recognises their contributions and efforts in achieving our common business goals,” said MAP S.Platis Group HR Manager Yiola Charalambous. “We believe it is crucial to invest in our people’s wellbeing, and remain committed to the continuous improvement of our working environment.”

Additionally, the Summer Afternoons programme reinforces the hybrid and flexible working model already in place at MAP S.Platis Group, contributing to the enhancement of staff’s work-life balance, especially over the summer period, giving them the opportunity to relax and spend more quality time with their loved ones.

“Our aim is to create and foster a culture that falls in line with our business strategy, while fully satisfying the needs of our people,” continued HR Manager Charalambous. “As a company, we are in constant communication with our team members. Exercises such as, for example, our annual staff engagement and loyalty survey, allow us to closely listen to their needs, and take the necessary actions to create new good practices and strengthen existing ones.”

It is worth noting that MAP S.Platis Group is certified by the Sound Industrial Relations 2014 – SIR 2014, and was awarded the international certification “We invest in people” by Investors in People.

Related Posts

Real Madrid football clinics kick off in Geroskipou

Press Release

Amathus unveils its new logo and brand identity

Press Release

EIMF launches Academic School, new diploma programme

Press Release

Orb communications marks decade of purposeful creativity

Press Release

EIMF and UCY hold event on European banking system

Press Release

MoU signed between UCLan Cyprus and NetShop ISP

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign