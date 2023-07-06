July 6, 2023

Kalloni Spa shines at Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards™

Kalloni Spa wins two honours at Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards™ 2023

Kalloni Spa at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, proudly announces the addition of another two esteemed awards to its accolade collection, securing victories at the Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards™ 2023. The categories include Best Spa Team (Global) and Best Resort Spa (Cyprus).

Guaranteeing unbiased results by placing emphasis on quality feedback from guests rather than quantity of votes by a panel of judges, the Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards™ reward the best Spa experiences around the world. As one of the world’s leading awards initiatives, they honour spas that set a global benchmark through exceptional service, outstanding achievements, and a commitment to continually raising the bar of excellence.

“Kalloni derives from the Greek word for ‘Beauty’ and this is how we wish every guest to feel upon entering our Spa,” said Spa Manager, Chanelle Hemper.

“The Kalloni Spa team is beyond proud to receive these prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards; our dedication is reflected in our continual training, determination, and teamwork, all geared towards creating a memorable spa experience for every guest. It is a privilege to work in such a stunning environment,” she added.

Combining cutting-edge technology and exceptional treatments, Kalloni Spa offers an unparalleled experience, in a luxurious environment of tranquillity and total relaxation. Using signature Biologique Recherche and Thalgo products, and with a team of seasoned therapists continually training to uphold the highest standards, it promises a spa experience like no other.

Encompassing an impressive 3,000 square metres, Kalloni Spa’s state-of-the-art facilities offer a unique sanctuary where the soothing Mediterranean Sea breeze meets the distinguished hospitality of Parklane Resort. It is the only spa in Cyprus to offer an exclusive indoor-outdoor thalassotherapy programme within five pools, and boasts the largest sea-view suite, as well as two luxury Russian Banya suites, each complete with a private sauna and a plunge pool.

