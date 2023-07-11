July 11, 2023

Aphrodite Hills Real Estate earns three Five-Star Awards

Dionysus Greens Real Estate

Aphrodite Hills Resort, the leading real-estateFive-Star Property Awards, leisure, sporting and lifestyle destination, is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with three prestigious ‘Five-Star Awards’ at the esteemed European Property Awards, held in London on June 27, 2023.

This recognition acknowledges the commitment Aphrodite Hills Real Estate demonstrates towards excellence, innovation and exceptional performance within the real-estate industry.

The European Property Awards are renowned as the most prestigious honours in the real-estate sector, celebrating the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in various segments of the industry.

Specifically, the Awards received by Aphrodite Hills Real Estate are:

1. Best Leisure Development

Highlighting the dedication Aphrodite Hills Real Estate shows to excellence and its ability to exceed industry standards.

2. Best Residential Development 20+ Units

With the latest development – Dionysus Greens, Aphrodite Hills Real Estate is demonstrating its commitment to delivering superior quality and innovation in the industry.

3. Best Real Estate Developer Website

The Aphrodite Hills Real Estate website reflects the company’s expertise, vision and success in delivering exceptional projects.

By achieving the Five-Star Award category, Aphrodite Hills Real Estate has become established as a leader within the industry, setting the benchmark for excellence and innovation.

dionysus greens villas real estate

An esteemed panel of industry experts and professionals rigorously judged the European Property Award entries, evaluating factors such as architectural design, innovation, sustainability, construction quality and overall performance. In winning three Five-Star Awards, Aphrodite Hills Real Estate showcases its exceptional capabilities and reinforces its leading position within the real-estate sector, honouring the finest achievements in architecture, interior design, real-estate development and marketing.

Aphrodite Hills Real Estate

“We are thrilled to receive the Five-Star Awards at the European Property Awards,” said Aphrodite Hills Resort, General Manager Andreas Chrysostomou, adding “This is a further recognition and a testament to the hard work, talent and dedication of the entire team.”

“We continuously strive to elevate our expectations and achievements, plus deliver outstanding results for our clients and Resort property owners,” he continued. “These Awards acknowledge our commitment to excellence.”

