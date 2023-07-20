July 20, 2023

Hermes Airports inaugurates PV Parks at Larnaca, Paphos airports

Inauguration of Solar Park at Larnaka Airport

The new 3.5 MWp Solar Park at Larnaka International Airport was inaugurated on July 19, 2023, during a special ceremony held in the presence of Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Hermes Airports Board of Directors Chairman Christophe Petit.

A solar park, also known as a photovoltaic (PV) park, is a large-scale, grid-connected photovoltaic power system, designed for the supply of merchant power.

The PV Park at Pafos airport has been in operation for a couple of months. The two PV Parks are expected to cover 28 per cent of the annual energy needs of Cyprus’ two airports combined, contributing significantly to Hermes Airports’ goals of further reducing its environmental footprint.

Larnaka Airport’s PV Park, developed in an area covering 36,000 sq.metres within the airport’s premises, is expected to produce around 6 million kWh of power per year, while the respective PV Park at Pafos Airport is expected to produce 1.9 million kWh of power per year. The total energy production at both airports is equivalent to the total annual energy consumption of more than 1,320 households.

Inauguration of Solar Park at Larnaka Airport

“Today marks an important milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future, that is focused on renewable energy sources,” said Hermes Airports Board of Directors Chairman Petit in his inauguration ceremony address.

“This PV Park demonstrates Hermes Airports’ commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The PV Park’s operation will reduce the emission of over 3,850 tonnes of CO₂ per year. This is the result of many hours of hard work, dedication and a shared vision between Hermes Airports and our partners: Cynergia, Iacovou Group and House of Investment,” he continued.

“As the airport is about to complete 14 years of operation, we are particularly pleased that our PV Park is coming on stream, confirming our continued and strong investment in sound environmental management and development, with a focus on renewable energy sources.”

