July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Genikes Insurance revise their Privacy Statement

By Press Release026
Genikes Insurance logo

Genikes Insurance, as part of their strategy to comprehensively protect and respect personal data, and responding to the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council on data protection and privacy (GDPR) and the Law providing for the Protection of Natural Persons, with regard to the Processing of Personal Data and for the free movement of such data [Law 125(I) of 2018], have revised their Privacy Statement relating to the processing of personal data of private individuals.

Interested parties should refer to the Genikes Insurance Privacy Statement to find out how the Company processes personal data and protects consumer rights, as well as other important information regarding the safety and use of consumer data.

The statement is available at www.genikesinsurance.com.cy and at Genikes Insurance branches.

