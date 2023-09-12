Altia to transform real estate via Prosperty, Robura tech tie

Altia, the fastest-growing real estate company in Cyprus with one of the largest real-estate portfolios, is bringing digital transformation to the real-estate sector. Through a milestone partnership between Prosperty, a leading international provider of B2B SaaS enterprise platforms for institutional real estate, and Robura, an innovative regional leader in real-estate, tech-enabled solutions, the companies provided a full package of tech-enabled services to Altia. This package includes real-estate onboarding, asset management and commercialisation of real-estate services via the Prosperty B2B SaaS Enterprise Platform.
Robura and Prosperty offer Altia professional services using a tech-enabled and data-driven solution. This enhances Altia’s capabilities, allowing them to expand their capacity, increase velocity, and fully leverage their potential in the Cypriot real-estate market. By differentiating itself in the market and providing added value to its clients, Altia is able to maximise its assets’ worth, achieving long-term success in the industry.
The cloud-based SaaS B2B SaaS Enterprise Platform provides Altia with a comprehensive set of features and benefits that can streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and increase efficiency. The Platform comes with embedded real-time data, analytics and reporting capabilities, which allow Altia to make informed decisions that drive growth and profitability. Additionally, the Platform includes a white-label marketplace, which can further boost its commercialisation efforts.
“We are excited to have Prosperty and Robura on board, helping us to holistically manage and commercialise our real-estate portfolio in a more effective and efficient way,” stated Natasha Firman, Altia’s Head of Real Estate Services.
“The Platform gives us centralised and streamlined management with a real-time view of our assets, allowing us to make data-driven decisions that will drive growth and success,” she continued.
“Altia is the leading real estate brand in Cyprus, introducing an array of the most innovative tools and practices for the first time in the market. We are passionate about servicing our customers, and we provide personalised support from start to finish in a real-estate transaction, one property at a time.”
For her part, Anna Charalambous, Director of Robura noted that: “joining forces with Prosperty, we can offer top-class services to a market-leading client like Altia. Our partnership is a step forward in transforming the real-estate industry in Cyprus with cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions, creating a fully-scalable mechanism.”
Equally positive were remarks from Antonis Markopoulos, CEO of Prosperty, who stressed that: “this implementation is a testament to Prosperty’s commitment to providing innovative real-estate, tech-enabled solutions and services on a global scale”.
“With Robura as our experienced partner, we are confident in the success of this venture,” he added. “We are grateful for Altia’s trust in our Platform and look forward to building a strong and enduring partnership.”
The B2B SaaS Enterprise Platform provides a comprehensive solution for real-estate institutional investors and companies, including banks, servicers, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), family offices, and development companies, to manage and commercialise their assets effectively and holistically. The Platform is designed to meet the demands of the real-estate sector internationally, and provides the enabling mechanism necessary to drive growth and success.
For more information, visit: