Lidl launches new internal initiative for sustainability

The long-term “Lidl YOU” programme aims to give approximately 376,000 employees in 31 countries an overview of Lidl’s international commitment towards sustainability, to motivate them to participate in the programme, either individually or as a group. The aim is to further consolidate sustainability in corporate culture and in the daily work of its employees.
Lidl follows an international sustainability strategy called ‘a better tomorrow‘, which expresses the retail company’s responsibility towards making food available for people and the environment. The “Lidl YOU – empowered by #teamlidl” sustainability initiative, designed especially for Lidl employees, will, from now on, aim to strengthen this commitment.
“Our employees and executives play a key role in the successful implementation of our ambitious sustainability strategy,” said Martin Brandenburger, Chairman of the Board of Lidl Cyprus. “At Lidl, we consistently adopt a pioneering role in the food industry through our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. For us, responsibility means to take action for the good of the planet and the good of people – and to do our best. Because for us, it is important that we face challenges together as a #teamlidl.”
The aim of the Lidl YOU initiative is to make sustainability visible, tangible and applicable for all Lidl employees. The context is provided by Lidl’s international sustainability strategy, which focuses on six pillars with specific objectives: protecting climate, respecting biodiversity, conserving resources, acting fairly, promoting health and engaging in dialogue. The programme includes communication measures, continuous education and training, the development of innovative learning tools and sharing experiences, as well as incentive programmes that enable employees to exchange ideas and put their knowledge into practice.
As a member of the Neckarsulm-based Schwarz Group, Lidl is among the leading food retail businesses in Germany, as well as Europe. It operates more than 12,200 stores and more than 220 supply centres in 31 countries. As a discount supermarket chain, Lidl ensures its customers enjoy the best price-quality ratio. Daily activities in stores, logistics centres and support services are characterised by simplicity with an emphasis on procedures. Lidl Stiftung, based in Neckarsulm, as a system provider, is responsible for the conception and design of uniform processes.
Lidl currently employs over 376,000 people. Enthusiasm in everyday life, high performance and fair treatment for all, are the elements that working at Lidl, on a global level.
In its daily activities, Lidl takes a responsible attitude towards people, society and the environment. For Lidl, sustainability is a commitment to quality that must be respected each day.
For the 2022 financial year, the Schwarz Group, which operates globally in the retail industry trade, recorded a turnover of 154.1 billion euros.
