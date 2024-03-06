March 6, 2024

Bank of Cyprus launches new e-commerce platform Jinius

The Bank of Cyprus has launched their new, innovative e-commerce Jinius platform, www.jinius.com.cy. This novel service aims to improve the island’s online shopping experience, offering multiple benefits to both merchants and consumers.

At a time when online shopping UX is becoming ever-more demanding, the Jinius platform provides an e-commerce marketplace designed with user experience at its core.

Aiming to be accessible and practical, the Jinius platform offers a fresh online shopping experience, tailored to customers’ preferences, who can now browse a wide range of lifestyle products, brands and stores – from tech purchases to women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, footwear, handbags, sunglasses and jewellery – enhanced by the continual addition of new categories, including beauty products, toys and homeware.

Products from different stores can be added to a single shopping cart and purchased without shipping costs, which also applies to products returned within 14 days.

Consumers are also rewarded with five reward points for every €1 when payments are made with Bank of Cyprus cards. Shoppers who subscribe to the platform’s newsletter will be the first to be informed about new arrivals, exclusive offers and benefits.

Meanwhile, businesses who take advantage of Jinius Marketplace will be able to expand their digital presence, reaching new buyers and increasing their sales. The Jinius marketing team creates a promotional plan and takes care of product and store advertising at no additional cost to businesses on the platform. Retail businesses also gain access to Jinius’ courier partner without extra cost.

