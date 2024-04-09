April 9, 2024

Quadcode, Aris Limassol support kids with autism

By Press Release017
Quadcode, a prominent fintech company in Cyprus, is once again teaming up with Aris Limassol for a noble cause: supporting children with autism. Their collaboration entails covering all expenses associated with weekly football lessons, facilitated by specialised coaching staff.

The programme is fully supported by the Cyprus Autism Association, and, thanks to this unprecedented initiative, aims to integrate kids with autism into sports, specifically football. Additionally, it aims to ensure the inclusion of children with autism in activities, enabling them to pursue their football aspirations.

To announce the programme at Aris FC Academy Limassol-based pitches, a small ceremony was held on April 5th. Attendees included the president of Aris, the coach, and professional players from the Aris first team, representatives from Quadcode, the president of the Cyprus Autism Association, and, of course, the participating children themselves, along with their parents.

“Through this initiative, we aim to convey the message that everyone deserves equal opportunities, regardless of their status,” commented Michael Gitsis, Quadcode Chief Operations Officer.

These football lessons will not only foster strong friendships among the kids, but also enhance their confidence and break down barriers,” he continued.

“We are delighted to collaborate, once again, with Aris and, of course, the Cyprus Autism Association, to raise awareness and inspire children to pursue their dreams. Quadcode remains committed to supporting local communities and providing a platform for everyone to thrive.”

The initiative once again attests to Quadcode’s commitment to be part of local communities, supporting them not only through individual development, but also by improving the overall quality of life in Cyprus, raising awareness about issues that matter.

