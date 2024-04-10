April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UoL calls primary school teachers to take part in A.I. research

By Press Release03
UoL calls primary school teachers to take part in A.I. research

The University of Limassol (UoL) is conducting a research study on the use of A.I. in Primary Education (fourth, fifth, sixth grades) and invites teachers to participate.

The research will focus on the use of ChatGPT, in combination with other digital tools, in teaching Greek Language at the primary level, toward developing comprehension, critical thinking, synthesis and text analysis skills. The study’s ultimate aim is to investigate the impact of A.I. tools on children’s engagement during the lesson, and as a means of cultivating critical-thinking and text comprehension.

The research team will work with target groups, namely teachers and primary students, so educators and their schools are invited to express their interest in participating by April 12, 2024.

The research study is expected to last three months. Selected teachers will have to attend two, compulsory, five-hour training sessions. One training will take place before the in-class intervention and one meeting once the study is complete. The first meeting is expected to take place later in April and the second and final meeting in June, upon completion of the study. Both meetings will take place in Limassol.

Thereafter, participating teachers will be invited to implement the educational intervention in their classrooms over May-June 2024, following the relevant training programme and instructions to be given.

Permission has been sought from the Centre for Educational Research and Evaluation, and all research instruments to be used in the study, such as questionnaires and parent/guardian consent forms, will be submitted for approval by the National Bioethics Committee of Cyprus.

Criteria for survey participation:

  • Participants must be primary teachers (at public or private schools)
  • Participants must teach Greek language at the fourth-, fifth- or sixth-grade level

UoL invites those interested to complete the participation form by the April 12 deadline, by heading over to: https://forms.gle/TnjnFXiLk3Xa1vxF9

Please note: the number of participants in the study is limited.

For further information or clarification:

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Christodoula March roadside fundraising set to begin

Press Release

Grand reopening of Nammos Limassol, The Retail Village

Press Release

Famed pastry chef Olivieri, Kantina join forces on new project

Press Release

SBA police raise over €19K at 2024 Christodoula’s March

Press Release

Hybrid talk on applying TQM model in primary, secondary ed

Press Release

Range Rover House hosts event of unparalleled luxury

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign