October 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega co-organises Italian wine-tasting event

By Press Release034
photo 2

Alphamega Hypermarkets, together with the Embassy of Italy and Italian Trade Agency, marked the expansion of the shopping giant’s successful collaboration with the Agency, by holding an Italian wine-tasting event.

The event, which took place on October 20, was held at Nicosia’s Enosis Neon Trust, in the presence of Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency Claudio Pasqualucci.

Also in attendance were special guests who had the opportunity to sample a selection of premium wines from Italy’s leading wine-growing regions, and to learn their organoleptic characteristics. photo 1

Awarded Cypriot Sommelier, Sotiris Neophytides (above) helmed the wine-tasting event.

