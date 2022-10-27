City of Dreams Mediterranean to hold November career days

Europe’s first integrated resort by Melco Cyprus, and one of the country’s biggest employers, City of Dreams Mediterranean, is excited to announce its Open Career Days will be held twice monthly until January, as part of the Company’s recruitment drive to fill over 1,000 positions and promote local employment.
Melco Cyprus is committed to becoming Cyprus’ employer of choice, focused on providing quality jobs and specialised training programmes to foster colleague development.
Candidates are invited to join Melco Cyprus, the leader in hospitality, through its forthcoming Open Career Days on Tuesday, November 8, and Tuesday, November 22, at Melco’s Career Center at the Molos Area, Limassol, between 8am and 8pm.
The Open Career Days follow on from the success of a similar recruitment event hosted by the Company earlier this month, through which many candidates received offers from City of Dreams Mediterranean to embark on exciting careers in the hospitality and entertainment industry.
Openings include Trainee and Experienced Dealers, Waiters, Bartenders, Cooks, Restaurant Managers, Gaming Machines Attendants, Animators, Receptionists, Room Attendants, Security Officers, Drivers, and Surveillance Technology Technicians.
Candidates must be ambitious, keen to strive for excellence, and seek to offer memorable experiences to all visitors.
Participants are invited to bring along their CVs and be prepared for same-day interviews conducted by qualified and experienced members of Melco Cyprus’ Talent Acquisition Team.
“With over 1,000 jobs on offer, Melco strives to fulfil its pledge to promoting local employment. Investing in human capital is one of the most important aspects of Melco’s operations,” said City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos Property General Manager Grant Johnson.
“Our strategy is designed to enable our close to 18,000 colleagues to meet their full potential through world-class training and development, so that our guests can enjoy the highest standards of service,” he continued.
“We want guests to remember their stay with us not just for the award-winning resort properties themselves, but, more importantly, for its wonderful people and their impeccable and unmatched services.”
Melco Cyprus currently employs around 700 people, the vast majority of them Cypriots. Being one of the largest-ever development projects on the island, City of Dreams Mediterranean will recruit hundreds of new colleagues and continue to create valuable job opportunities for the local population.
For additional information, please contact 94088029 or visit codcareers.com.