July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsReal estate

Leptos Estates shine at 2023 European Property Awards

By Press Release00
Leptos Estates - Venus Gardens

Leptos Estates earned a new distinction for the best project with more than 20 residences at this year’s European Property Awards 2023, thanks to its successful Venus Gardens development.

The awards ceremony took place in London, with entry open to all industry professionals, and selections made by an independent panel of 80 experts.

We are proud to have won this award, and it is worth noting that, with 60 years of continuous contribution and success both in Cyprus and Greece, Leptos Estates is today one of the most dynamic organisations in the Mediterranean and wider European Area, with sales offices in 75 countries and the completion of over 350 projects.

Leptos Estates’ history, experience and projects are recognised and awarded worldwide while, at the same time, shaping the future.

