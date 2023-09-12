LINQ 2023: pioneering tech, lifestyle convergence for leaders

Prepare to be part of a transformative event as the LINQ Qonference 2023 takes centre-stage over September 14-16, 2023, at Limassol’s stunning seaside venue, The Warehouse by IT Quarter. With participation from over 500 exceptional founders, executive managers and gamedev creators, the event promises engaging discussions on the key drivers of success: mind, body, spirit and technology.
LINQ Qonference will offer a unique opportunity to tap into your creative potential with the renowned Cannes Film Festival-winning director, Andrey Zvyagintsev. Unlock the secrets of effective thinking with the celebrated chess grandmaster, Ernesto Inarkiev. Immerse yourself in a variety of conversations covering health, personal growth and invaluable cognitive enhancements. Meanwhile, an abundance of networking opportunities with the tech leaders will be available throughout each day of LINQ.
A notable highlight of the 2023 edition is to be the Game Camp by Google, an enhanced version bringing together professionals from industry giants such as Google, TikTok, Outfit 7, Ubisoft Mobile, The Games Fund and others. Beyond sharing their work cases, these experts will explore the potential of Cyprus-based studios and gamedev-oriented startups.
Other than the enriching content, LINQ will also host an array of sports and networking events, including a thrilling beach volleyball championship, a scenic 40-kilometre cycle-run event in collaboration with Inex Cycling Club, and the choice of a 5k or 10k jog, guided by Run Lab coaches. The excitement will continue with two vibrant afterparties: an official GDCy party, featuring a live band performance of 1970s hits, and the themed chill-rave extravaganza, EORA: Back to the Future.
For further details about the human-centred programme, as well as ticket options, please visit the official website: https://linqconf.com/.
About LINQ
Established in 2018, LINQ stands as the premier business and cultural gathering in Cyprus, catering to founders and C-suite executives of global corporations and startups alike. Over the years, LINQ has been uniting global tech pioneers and thought leaders in a sophisticated “qonference” experience. Distinguished attendees include industry leaders such as Nexters Global, Exness, Google, TheSoul Publishing, Wisebits, FxPro, The Island School, inDriver, Wolt, alongside numerous other international trailblazers.