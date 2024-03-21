March 21, 2024

Zorbas campaign to see child cancer patient’s wish fulfilled

Zorbas Bakeries have completed their “It Exists In Every Wish” campaign, sending the message that dreams can come true, if we truly believe it.

In keeping with the mission of the campaign, Zorbas Bakeries will therefore grant the wish of a young child, offering practical support to the “One Dream One Wish” Association, which stands by and supports kids with cancer and related diseases. The wish to be granted next May is for a child patient to travel to Disneyland and meet his heroes.

In her remarks, Sophia Tsene, Group Marketing Manager of Zorbas Group, praised the great work of the “One Dream One Wish” Association, and referenced the bakery chain’s connection to these efforts.

“Over the years, the Zorbas Group has shown great sensitivity to issues that concern society and especially children,” she said.

“For this reason, we are putting the message of our campaign into practice by fulfilling the wish of a young child going through the greatest trial of his life,” she continued. “Our desire is for all children to continue to dream and see their wishes come true.”

For his part, “One Dream One Wish” Association President George Penintaex, thanked the Group for their continued support for the charity’s work, especially in terms of fulfilling the wishes of young cancer patients, within the framework of the Association’s psychological support programme.

Zorbas Bakeries’ recent “It Exists In Every Wish” advertising campaign had won the hearts of young and old, touching the hearts of consumers. Featuring a young child who wishes ardently for snow at Christmas, the campaign sent a message of hope that every wish can come true, as long as you really believe it.

The campaign was aired on TV, radio, media and online media, as well as promoted at Zorbas stores, attracting the interest of the public, who even had the opportunity to share their own wish on the “wishing wall”, posted on the Group’s website.

