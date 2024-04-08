April 8, 2024

‘Lemesia’ sports celebration makes ambitious return

By Press Release010
“Lemesia 2024 powered by BrainRocket”, Limassol Municipality’s leading sporting event, is returning with a refreshed, dynamic and impressive programme. Supported this year by BrainRocket, a leading IT services company based in Cyprus, Lemesia promises to offer high-level entertainment once again.

Announcing the programme’s official commencement at a dedicated press event, Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides stated that Lemesia had established itself as the region’s largest sporting event, contributing to the empowerment of the sports movement for over two decades. Mayor Nicolaides highlighted that this year’s programme, includes an impressive series of high-standard athletic events, which not only embody the sports spirit, but also the stamp of culture and social contribution.

Youth and Sports Committee President Loizos Mavroudis noted that Lemesia has become the island’s biggest sporting celebration, with participation increasing year after year. Sports unite, cultivate culture, and promote health, Mavroudis pointed out, which is why our goal is for our fellow citizens to make it their own experience by taking part in the city’s sports activities.

On behalf of Lemesia 2024’s Platinum Sponsor, BrainRocket’s External Projects & CSR Manager Marina Vasileiou said the company was proud to support Cyprus’ largest sporting drive. At the heart of BrainRocket’s DNA and corporate social responsibility programme is the support of sports, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, and the endorsement of community initiatives aimed at improving quality of life, she said. “At BrainRocket we encourage our employees to engage in sports and participate in sports activities, adopting a healthy lifestyle,” added Vasileiou.

As part of Lemesia powered by BrainRocket, audiences will view and participate in various sports, including such events as the OPAP Limassol Marathon, the Limassol Sports Festival, the OPAP Limassol 3on3 Basketball, the Limassol Triathlon 2024, the International Fudokan Shotokan Traditional Karate Tournament, the Deloitte Limassol Cycling Tour, and the Grand Prix – 26th International Road Race “Marios Agathangelou”.

New sports have been added to the programme this year, such as the second International Beach Sprint Rowing, the Heat Wave Fitness Festival, the 4×4 Football Tournament, the Cyprus Padel Championship, and the Beach Soccer Tournament.

Sponsors of Lemesia 2024 include:

  • Platinum Sponsor: BrainRocket
  • Silver Sponsors: Medochemie, Space307, Cyprus Sports Organisation
  • Sponsors: Deloitte, Avaton, Hercules Group
  • Supporters: The Natural Mineral Water “Agios Nikolaos”, Marlow Navigation, Famous Sports, Nextbike by Tier

