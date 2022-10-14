October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

2022 Alphamega Run As One returns in person on October 23

By Press Release01
The first post-pandemic edition of Alphamega Run As One, due to take place on Sunday, October 23, was officially announced at a press conference held at the University of Nicosia, on Friday, October 14.

Among the attendees was Eleni Andreou, President of the Cyprus Dietetic & Nutrition Association (CYDNA), special guests and media representatives.

Alphamega Run As One is being organised within the framework of the hypermarket chain’s’ “Child, Nutrition & Health” CSR programme, in collaboration with the CYDNA. The aim of the programme is to promote the importance of healthy eating and benefits of regular exercise for young children.

Thanks to Alphamega Run As One, nine- to 12-year-olds will have the chance to be referred to a registered member of the Association, and obtain a personalised nutrition plan, based on their individual needs. For this reason, proceeds of race registrations will be used for this sole purpose.

The running event, which ranks among Cyprus’ most-anticipated, will return on Sunday, October 23 to its official starting point – Engomi’s Alphamega store – promising fun activities for the entire family.

At the press conference, the event’s hosts and organisers invited members of the public to register online for the race at: runasone.eu

This year’s grand sponsors are Deloitte, Primetel and Hellenic Bank. The event’s supporter is Landas Colour, while sponsors are: Mix FM, Holland & Barrett, ACS Courier, NEXTECH, Universal Life, Bean Bar, Diplomat Cyprus and Henkel. The 1K Fun Run is sponsored by dairy company Charalambides Christis.

For more information, visit: runasone.eu/

