UCLan Cyprus and Wargaming sign collaboration MoU

UCLan Cyprus and Wargaming signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the university’s premises on October 31.
The MoU provides a framework for collaboration between UCLan Cyprus and Wargaming in the areas of teaching, research and applied experience. The two organisations will join forces in areas of common interest, with a particular emphasis given to innovation in Games Development, Computing and Software Engineering. The MoU will develop collaborative activities relating to students’ internships, co-organisation of events, establishment of collaborative research proposals, and so on.
On behalf of the British University of Cyprus, the Memorandum was signed by Professor Irene Polycarpou, Rector of UCLan Cyprus, and on behalf of Wargaming, by Chief Business Development Officer of Wargaming, Nick Katselapov.
“We are proud to announce our partnership with UCLan Cyprus,” said CBDO Katselapov. “At Wargaming, we have a philosophy that helps bridge the gap between academia and industry, and we are eager to share our wealth of experience with the up-and-coming industry experts.
“This is an important step in shaping the future of game development in Cyprus, our beloved island, and there’s much more to come,” he added.
Prof. Polycarpou emphasised the significance of the cooperation, noting: “we are honoured and excited for the signing of this MoU, which only indicates the beginning of a long-term partnership between UCLan Cyprus and Wargaming; a partnership built on the strong foundations that the two organisations developed over the last few years, through collaborative activities aiming to educate the future generation of game developers, and beyond.
“As part of its strategy, UCLan Cyprus has a strong commitment in cultivating a culture of unique partnerships with the industry, in order to facilitate cutting-edge research, as well as enhance its students’ learning experience, industry-informed knowledge and skills, and future employability.”
For his part, Dr. Louis Nisiotis, Course Leader of UCLan Cyprus’ BSc (Hons) Computing programme, commented: “establishing this strategic partnership contributes towards our ongoing efforts of connecting our students with the industry, shaping the curriculum, and improving our teaching and learning practices.
“It is also ensures the relevance and currency of the games development specialised modules of the BSc Computing course, helping to prepare our students for a successful career in the gaming industry and beyond.”