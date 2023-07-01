EIMF launches Academic School, Financial Management & Accounting diploma

On June 26, 2023, the European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF) celebrated the launch of its Academic School with a reception and networking session that took place at its premises, generating plenty of enthusiasm and support from the local community.
Prominent political, business, and academic figures attended this celebratory event, including ministers, members of parliament, ambassadors, high-ranking diplomats, government officials, representatives of professional bodies, and members of the academic community, as well as local authority officials and other distinguished guests.
Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Senior Education Officer Dr Kyriakos Charalambous praised the high-quality standards embraced by EIMF since its 2015 establishment, which have allowed the Institute to become a pioneer in the provision of specialised executive and professional training.
Building on its success, accumulated knowledge, and experience, EIMF has successfully completed the demanding accreditation process set out by the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA), and it is now ready to embark on a new journey, offering academic programmes. Dr Charalambous stressed that the Ministry of Education remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide EIMF with the necessary support.
For his part, Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous, expressed his enthusiasm with EIMF’s progress over the years and highlighted the positive synergies leveraged by both the Municipality and EIMF for the benefit of the local community.
On behalf of the EIMF, Academic Director Dr Adonis Pegasiou said the Institute is entering a new era with a dual goal. Firstly, this entailed offering high-level academic programmes and the production of knowledge and thought leadership through high-end and extensive research. Secondly, he underscored that the Institute aimed to promote specific values and best practices, including accountability, transparency and good governance, which will have a wider positive impact on society.
Finally, EIMF CEO Marios Siathas thanked the Institute’s partners and staff who have been part of the journey since its establishment, helping it achieve important milestones. CEO Siathas also mentioned the newly-appointed Advisory Body of the Academic School, highlighting the crucial role it has to play in shaping the Institute’s strategy moving forward, and ensuring the high quality of the programmes offered.
Starting in September, EIMF will offer its first academic two-year Diploma in Accounting and Financial Management.