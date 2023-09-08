Inaugural TechIsland Awards honour Cyprus innovators

The inaugural TechIsland Awards took place on September 7, 2023, in a momentous ceremony, attended by his excellency the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. The event honoured tech innovation, and featured esteemed guests, including government and state officials, and technology leaders.

Winners in the seven award categories were:

Game Changer: The Civil Registry and Migration Department of the Ministry of Interior.

The award was presented by President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, General Manager of TechIsland Marios Giorgoudis, and Head of Operations of TechIsland Tanya Romanyukha.

Impact Driver: City Friends Club.

The award was presented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos, and Andrey Fadeev, CEO of GDEV, and Board Member of TechIsland.

IT Ambassador: Reflect Festival

The award was presented by Philippos Hadjizacharias, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, and Siarhei Kostevich, Board Member of TechIsland and CEO of ASBIS.

Rising Star: RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd.

The award was presented by Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President, and Angelos Gregoriades, Chair of the Executive Committee of TechIsland.

Future Shapers: The Island School of Limassol.

The award was presented by Constantinos Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, and Antonis Polemitis, CEO of the University of Nicosia and Board Member of TechIsland.

Role Model: TheSoul Publishing.

The award was presented by Christodoulos Angastiniotis, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Kodros Pilakoutas, Head of Business Operations at Char. Pilakoutas Group.

Thought Leader: Alexey Gubarev, co-founder and board member of Palta.

The award was presented by Minister of Interior Constantinos Ioannou, and Valentinos Polykarpou, Chairman of TechIsland’s Board of Directors.

A milestone for Cyprus

The first TechIsland Awards mark a milestone for Cyprus. The rapid growth of the technology sector in recent years underscores its emerging potential and the significant contributions it is making on Cyprus as a whole, across various industries, the economy and society.

In his opening speech, TechIsland Board of Directors Chairman Polykarpou, pointed out the significance of the collaboration between the private and public sectors, thanking President Christodoulides and the state for their support towards the growth of the ICT sector.

“Tonight, we are here together to remind ourselves that real change comes when our individual efforts align with our mutual ambitions for this island we all call home,” he noted. Chairman Polykarpou also thanked the pioneers who, 15 to 20 years ago, saw the untapped potential of Cyprus. “You came here as entrepreneurs, investors, and IT specialists and started the tech sector from the ground up. Your hard work and relentless dedication have created the foundation upon which we all stand today,” he said.

Polykarpou noted that, during 2022, the ICT sector contributed 13 per cent to Cyprus’ GDP, which translates to a 3-billion-euro direct contribution to the country’s economy. “But these are not just figures”, he added. “Behind these numbers, you can see people’s stories, vision, efforts, policymaking and achievements.”

“The Techisland Association plays an instrumental role in supporting the technology ecosystem, by advocating for reforms, attracting talent, as well as raising awareness about Cyprus as a technology and innovation hub,” said President Christodoulides in his own address.

“Allow me, therefore, to express our Government’s appreciation to all of you, for the confidence and trust you continuously show to the economy of Cyprus and your important contribution to its evolution and advancement,” he added.

For her part, Chief Marketing Officer of Unlimit, gold sponsor of the TechIsland Awards, Nadia Ivanova, stated: “we are delighted to have partnered up with TechIsland for their first Annual TechIsland Awards to celebrate inspiring forward-thinking companies and individuals, contributing to the development and rapid growth of the tech sector in Cyprus.

“Unlimit’s main mission has always been focused on the removal of any existing financial boundaries that could prevent our customers from operating and growing, both locally and globally, so TechIsland’s mission to inspire the next generation of technology leaders to push boundaries and drive progress hit close to home. Congratulations to all the wonderful nominees and winners on their exceptional work and initiatives.”

The TechIsland Awards are a non-profit initiative by TechIsland, the largest association of technology companies in Cyprus.

TechIsland Awards sponsors, partners and supporters:

