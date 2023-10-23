BoC drive to raise senior citizens’ e-banking ease of use

‘We Learn Differently’ is Bank of Cyprus’ (BoC’s) new initiative towards promoting financial and digital literacy. Via the campaign, older citizens – and anyone else who wishes – will be able to learn how to carry out banking transactions simply and easily, via technology and available digital tools.
The first part of the drive will include a free series of presentations in municipalities and communities, where attendees will learn basic financial concepts and how to operate several of the Bank’s digital services via computer, mobile and ATMs, comfortably and confidently. The series is backed by the University of Cyprus (UCY), with a UCY School of Economics and Management academic taking part in the presentations.
At the press conference announcing the initiative, Bank of Cyprus Deputy CEO Charis Pouangare noted that “following the Bank’s digital transformation, and acceptance of products and services we provide, we believe it is a pity some fellow citizens cannot benefit, merely because they lack certain digital skills”.
Continuing, Deputy CEO Pouangare added: “solutions such as mobile cheque deposit, quick pay, quick loans, e-signature, and even simpler things like money transfer and online bill payments, make everyone’s daily life much easier, and we want everyone to be able to take advantage of them”.
In her own address, BOC Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Elli Ioannidou, pointed out that the campaign could not have been implemented without the participation of society, “so we joined forces with municipalities and communities to achieve the best possible result”.
CSR Manager Ioannidou went on to thank participating mayors and community leaders for their excellent cooperation, as well as for informing and encouraging residents to attend the presentations. “Initiatives such as ‘We Learn Differently’ contribute positively to the everyday life of our fellow citizens, and towards the wider effort being made in our country for better information and education on these issues,” she added.
For his part, Engomi Municipal Secretary Nicolas Efstathiou, representing the Union of Cyprus Municipalities, also expressed support for the initiative. “Our Union welcomes the important Bank of Cyprus ‘We Learn Differently’ campaign to educate people, especially the elderly, who are not familiar with banks’ electronic channels, and who find them difficult to use in daily transactions,” he said.
The first presentations will take place in:
- Strovolos
- Paralimni
- Aradippou
- Kokkinotrimithia/Mammari
- Peristerona/Orounta/Kato Moni/Agia Marina Xyliatou
Later in 2024, more areas will be covered in all districts. ‘We Learn Differently’ will be reinforced with parallel actions and communication, to be announced soon.