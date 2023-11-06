November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Eurobank honoured for connecting unis with job market

By Press Release040
Eurobank honoured for connecting unis with job market

At a ceremony held by the University of Cyprus Liaison Office, an award in recognition of its significant contribution to the “University Liaison Offices with Job Market” project was presented to Eurobank Cyprus on November 3, 2023. The award is the result of the Bank’s close cooperation with Cypriot universities, which has been continuously upgraded in recent years.

Eurobank Cyprus places particular emphasis on linking local universities with the job market, as demonstrated by the paid internship programmes it offers every year. In particular, over the last three years Eurobank has provided paid internships to more than 30 students from different fields of study, including Economics, Finance, Accounting, and more. Upon graduation, some interns have even joined Eurobank’s personnel on a full-time basis.

Eurobank honoured for connecting unis with job market

“It is a particular honour for us to be recognised for our contribution to a cooperation focused on the new generation, the future human resources of this country,” remarked Eurobank Cyprus Head of HR, Loucas Theodorou, receiving the award on behalf of the lender.

“It is our conviction at Eurobank Cyprus that connecting universities and, by extension students, with the job market, is of key importance in the professional development, preparation and smooth integration of future graduates in the demanding work environment as it is shaped today,” he continued.

“Through the paid internship programmes, students have the opportunity to work in real working conditions and collaborate with experienced Bank executives, thus gaining the necessary skills for their future careers.

“We are confident that our cooperation with the University liaison office will continue, and be further strengthened in the coming years, for the benefit of students,” added HR chief Theodorou.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Pilakoutas backs ‘Race for the Cure Cyprus’ for third year

Press Release

Bean Bar launches coffee capsule range

Press Release

Leptos Group co-presidents win KEBE ‘Business Leader’ Award

Press Release

Lidl launches new internal initiative for sustainability

Press Release

SupportCY: second Greece mission to aid flood-hit areas

Press Release

3X Antamivi points for Petrolina, Agip, Eni gasoil, auto fuels

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign