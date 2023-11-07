Epic One: covering all communication needs for only €39.99!

For the first time ever in Cyprus, something truly EPIC is making its appearance… Epic One is here to shake things up!
A new plan from Epic that has it all: Epic One includes fixed and mobile communication and covers all your communication needs, in and out of the home, with a state-of-the-art network and at the best price!
The innovative Epic One literally offers EVERYTHING for only €39.99/month:
- 1Gbps Fiber Internet for your home, allowing you to live, work and play at lightning-fast speeds, thanks to Epic’s advanced fibre-optic network
- Epic Wi-Fi Boost, to enjoy your internet everywhere, ensuring a strong Wi-Fi signal, no matter where you are in your house
- 2 mobile plans 5G Unlimited Max, for unlimited data at maximum speeds, unlimited minutes and SMS
- Family TV package with 37 channels, for an exciting entertainment experience for the whole family
All this in a single, unique plan and at an incredibly low price!
Connect with Epic One and meet all your communication needs, without compromising speed and network quality, for only €39.99 per month for the first 12 months.
If your needs are even greater, you can add up to four Epic 5G Unlimited Mobile Plans to your Epic One.
Why keep things separate when you can have them all in Epic One, for only €39.99?
Connect now at Epic stores across Cyprus, at selected partner stores, online, and by phone at 159.
For more information, terms, and conditions, please visit: www.epic.com.cy
About Epic
Epic is the largest private telecommunications provider in Cyprus, offering integrated mobile and fixed telephony, internet and television services. The business arm of Epic covers all the communication needs of a company, regardless of size, from the simplest to the most specialised, always in combination with the unparalleled support of its experienced staff.
Since 2020, Epic has been awarded five times, receiving the “Best Mobile Network in Test” award three times from the independent network evaluation company Umlaut, and the “Fastest Mobile Network in Cyprus” award twice from the internationally-recognised internet measurement company Ookla.
Epic is owned by Monaco Telecom, the telecommunications provider of the Principality of Monaco, and is a member of a dynamic network of European telecommunications providers, which also operate in France, Italy, Switzerland, Malta and Ireland.